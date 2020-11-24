Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,699 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 5.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. 58,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,573. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

