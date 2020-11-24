Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. 279,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.