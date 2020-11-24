Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 189 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

