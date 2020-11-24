Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 336,841 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 336,841 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,811,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 399,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,091 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.