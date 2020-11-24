Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 122,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 404,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

