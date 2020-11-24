Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,250. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

