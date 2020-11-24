Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 6,695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 150,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,160. The firm has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

