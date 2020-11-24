Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 72 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Generac by 48.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Generac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,270. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.