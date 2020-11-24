Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

