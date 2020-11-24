Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $3.01 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $344.74. 45,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.30. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.