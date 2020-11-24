Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.69. 36,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,685. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,457,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,294 shares of company stock worth $626,476,460 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

