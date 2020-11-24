Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $63,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.93. 35,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,250. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

