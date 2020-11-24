Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 44,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,148. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

