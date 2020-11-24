Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $996,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. 558,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,387. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

