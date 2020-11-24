Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

