Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

TMO traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

