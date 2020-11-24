Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.66. 50,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

