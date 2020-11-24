Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.59. 24,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,669. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

