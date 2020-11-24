Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. 52,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,310. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

