Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $80,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

HD stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.41. The company has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

