Ninety One UK Ltd Has $94.18 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $94,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.57. 50,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,228. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.