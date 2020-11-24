Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,129 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $110,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. 122,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

