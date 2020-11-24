Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,099,605 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,099,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,099,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pentair by 218.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 33,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,204. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.