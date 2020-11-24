Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,513 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $103,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.11. 265,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,811. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.