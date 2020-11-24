Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 22,308 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $63,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.