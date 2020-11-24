Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,813 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 287,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,185. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.