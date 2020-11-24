Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,935. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

