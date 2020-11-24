NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,398 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of NVIDIA worth $1,300,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

