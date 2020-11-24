Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 6,751 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

