Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,850. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

