Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,905. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.