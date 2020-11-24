Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

