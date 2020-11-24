Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Target by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 479,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,521,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,808. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $179.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.