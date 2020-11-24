Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 244,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,407. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

