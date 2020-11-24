Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $31.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,758.93. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,633.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.