Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,768,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 94,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 665,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811,277. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

