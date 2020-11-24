Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

