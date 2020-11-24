Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 45.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 1,520,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,752,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

