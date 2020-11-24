Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. 107,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,264. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

