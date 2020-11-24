Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 180.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $221.14. 85,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,702. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

