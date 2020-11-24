Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Novartis by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $85,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

