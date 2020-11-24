Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMER. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $715.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

