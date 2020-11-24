Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

