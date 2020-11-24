Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.25 on Friday. Orica has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.
About Orica
