PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.11. 490,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,179. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

