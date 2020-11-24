Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raises Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.793 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit