Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raises Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.793 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

