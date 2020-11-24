Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POFCY. HSBC cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

