Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,276,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,114 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Pfizer worth $487,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.0% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 930,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after buying an additional 52,379 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,357,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

