Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,183,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,408,698 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Pfizer worth $1,401,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock remained flat at $$36.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 844,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,357,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

