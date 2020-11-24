Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

