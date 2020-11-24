Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
